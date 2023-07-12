Legacy Admissions: Woman with glasses says "According to the Supreme Court ruling, we are obligated to be blind to color..." But in the second panel she says, "Except green," and a pile of money has materialized on her desk as a "LEGACY ADMISSIONS" student walks past.
Credit: Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Legacy Admissions & Hot Summer Ahead. Editorial cartoons by Adam Zyglis and Patrick Chappatte.

Hot Summer Ahead: In sweltering heat a woman says "I don't care about GLOBAL WARMING..." and a man nearby finishes her sentence, saying, "... It's when it's LOCAL that it bothers me."
Credit: Patrick Chappatte, The Boston Globe, Der Spiegel, Le Canard Enchaîné, Le Temps and NZZ am Sonntag / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Adam Zyglis is the staff cartoonist for The Buffalo News. His cartoons are internationally syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Patrick Chappatte was an editorial cartoonist for The New York Times until the newspaper terminated them in 2019. He now draws for Counterpoint in the US, as well as European media Der Spiegel, Le Canard Enchaîné, Le Temps and NZZ am Sonntag. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.

