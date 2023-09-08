Back to School?
Credit: Christopher Weyant, The Boston Globe and The New Yorker / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Back to School (Climate change, heat days and snow days) & Capitol Upgrade for Aging Senators (Senate: Assisted Legislating Facility). Editorial cartoons by Christopher Weyant and R.J. Matson

Capitol Upgrade for Aging Senators
Credit: R.J. Matson, CQ Roll Call / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.