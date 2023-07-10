Hottest Day So Far: Three frogs are in a pot of water, labeled "CLIMATE CHANGE," sitting on a red-hot burner. One frog says, "Earth just had its hottest day ever recorded!" The second frog says, "Just turn up the A.C.!" And the the third frog says, "Yum, something smells good!"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

July 4, 2023, was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and R.J. Matson.

Hottest Day Ever Recorded On Earth: The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. is shown melting like the top of an ice cream cone.
Credit: R.J. Matson, CQ Roll Call / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

