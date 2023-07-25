Bye Bye Birdie: Elon Musk is at a table with two advisors. The woman says "You've allowed Nazis back on your platform, turning it into a cesspoll of hate and disinformation. You've made a number of increasingly bizarre business decisions, causing Twitter to lose much of its value! You've made insane comments, causing advertisers to flee and panicking investors! We need to take immediate action!" And Elon says, "I've been a fool! Of course, it's been right in front of me all along!" The man says, "By George I think he's got it!" But Elon holds up a sign with an X and is wearing a pirate hat with an X, and he says "We need a name change! Arrrrr!"
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X, and the heat wave continues with dangerous temperatures across most of the nation. Editorial cartoons by Dave Whamond and Rick McKee.

Hot Enough For Ya? A man is standing next to the Devil in the sweltering hot sun, and the Devil responds to his question, "Just a few degrees more and it will, in fact, be hot enough for me, thanks for asking."
Credit: Rick McKee, Counterpoint / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rick McKee is the staff cartoonist at The Augusta Chronicle. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

