Editorial cartoons by Kevin Siers, John Darkow, and Dave Whamond. The Verge’s Justine Calma offers a guide to Earth Day 2023, the AP’s David A. Lieb reports on whether ringing a doorbell can justify a “stand your ground” shooting, and CNN’s Holly Yan interviews the grandson of the white homeowner who shot a Black teen who had rung his doorbell. He said he ‘wasn’t shocked’ by the news, though his brother had a different take.
Kevin Siers, Editorial Cartoonist
Kevin Siers is the staff cartoonist for The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Kevin Siers, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist