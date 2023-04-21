Earth Day 2023
Credit: Kevin Siers, The Charlotte Observer, NC / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Kevin Siers, John Darkow, and Dave Whamond. The Verge’s Justine Calma offers a guide to Earth Day 2023, the AP’s David A. Lieb reports on whether ringing a doorbell can justify a “stand your ground” shooting, and CNN’s Holly Yan interviews the grandson of the white homeowner who shot a Black teen who had rung his doorbell. He said he ‘wasn’t shocked’ by the news, though his brother had a different take.

The Wrong Door
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
For Whom The Doorbell Tolls
Credit: Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Kevin Siers, Editorial Cartoonist

Kevin Siers is the staff cartoonist for The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

Dave Whamond

Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.