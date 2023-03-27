Editorial cartoon by John Darkow. Al Jazeera reports that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned delegates the planet is “nearing the point of no return” and they risk missing the internationally agreed limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times. Read it here
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
