The Benefits of Slavery is sarcastic in reference to the state of Florida’s new history curriculum. And Deadly Heat is on everyone’s mind. Editorial cartoons by Bruce Plante and John Darkow.
Bruce Plante is an award-winning, freelance editorial cartoonist in Oklahoma. Bruce drew cartoons for many years for The Tulsa World and The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He drew for the Chattanooga Times-Free Press for 22 years. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
