LIV PGA Tour Merger: A golf club labeled "PGA" is held just above a pile of bones and human skull where a golf ball, labeled "LIV," is lodged and ready for play. The bones below are labeled "9/11 VICTIMS" and "JAMAL KHASHOGGI."
Credit: Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Adam Zyglis and Kevin Siers. NBC reports that the merger of the LIV and PGA golf tours is the latest power play by Saudi Arabia. And Axios reports that the Canadian wildfires have given America’s most powerful people a look at climate change.

Smokey's Tears: Smokey the Bear is shown before an orange sky with black smoke and he is holding a newspaper headlined, "IRREVERSIBLE CLIMATE DAMAGE, WILDFIRES RAMPANT."
Credit: Kevin Siers, The Charlotte Observer, NC / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Adam Zyglis is the staff cartoonist for The Buffalo News. His cartoons are internationally syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Kevin Siers is the staff cartoonist for The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

