Editorial cartoons by Adam Zyglis and Kevin Siers. NBC reports that the merger of the LIV and PGA golf tours is the latest power play by Saudi Arabia. And Axios reports that the Canadian wildfires have given America’s most powerful people a look at climate change.
Adam Zyglis is the staff cartoonist for The Buffalo News. His cartoons are internationally syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Adam Zyglis, Editorial Cartoonist
Kevin Siers is the staff cartoonist for The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
