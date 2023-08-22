Bruce Plante is an award-winning, freelance editorial cartoonist in Oklahoma. Bruce drew cartoons for many years for The Tulsa World and The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He drew for the Chattanooga Times-Free Press for 22 years. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.

