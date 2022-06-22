Senate Moves One Step Closer To Vote on Gun Safety Package
Connecticut’s U.S. senators hailed a procedural vote Tuesday to advance a bipartisan gun safety bill as a historic shift in decades of inaction on gun control policy in Congress.Keep reading
Undeterred By Climate Change, US Homeowners Are Moving to Climate-vulnerable Areas
Some of the most highly prized real estate in the U.S. exists in areas considered high risk for wildfires, flooding, or drought. Despite this present and growing danger, many Americans are still moving to climate-vulnerable regions.Keep reading
OPM: Budget Surplus To Go To Unfunded Liabilities
The governor’s budget office is predicting the state will end the year with enough of a surplus to deposit $3.7 billion in its unfunded liabilities. The Office of Policy and Management said earlier this week that the state has $86.2 million more now than it had on May 20, which means the state can transfer…Keep reading
PACT Act Offers Hope To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Other Toxins
For the last six years, Idervan DaCosta has endured shortness of breath and pain in his lungs that feels like they are on fire.Keep reading
Assaults on CT Correction Officers on the Rise
Connecticut correctional workers are on pace to experience an increase in assaults by inmates for the third straight year even as the state’s prison population remains well below its pre-pandemic levels. In a nine-month period from last July through the end of March, staff members in Connecticut prisons and jails were assaulted 132 times, according…Keep reading
A Dozen Connecticut Students Win at 2022 National History Day Awards
Twelve Connecticut students received 2022 National History Day awards at a virtual award ceremony this month.Keep reading
Bhargava Lays Out Her Vision For State Treasurer
Greenwich Democrat Dita Bhargava ramped up her primary campaign to win the party nomination for state treasurer Tuesday, outlining a policy agenda that prioritizes shielding state pension plans from inflation and encourages “socially responsible” investments.Keep reading
Prisoner Hospitalized After Cop-Van Ride
A 36-year-old man arrested by the police was injured badly enough on the ride to detention that he had to go to the hospital and receive surgery, and may end up paralyzed. Read more from the New Haven Independent.Keep reading
FDA Urged To Offer Over-The-Counter Birth Control
Doctors at the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology are pushing the FDA to allow women to obtain birth control pills without a prescription. The largest group of physicians made the call during its annual meeting last week. “Providing patients with OTC access to the birth control pill is an…Keep reading
OP-ED | As GOP Office Seekers Tiptoe Through Minefields, Talk of ‘Moral Turpitude’ in Torrington
There are lots of issues the government has no business being involved in. Locally, the latest example of government overreach is in Torrington, where the city can prohibit food truck vendors from doing their jobs unless they qualify for sainthood. I exaggerate, of course, but to my surprise, I learned recently that the city of Torrington has an ordinance on the books that allows police…Keep reading
Bus Ridership Climbs In Wake of Free Fare and High Gas Prices
Ridership on Connecticut’s bus transit programs has risen in the past month as fuel prices have climbed and more commuters have taken advantage of a temporary suspension of bus pass fees, state officials said Monday. The state legislature included temporarily free bus service as part of a bill designed to blunt the impact of inflation…Keep reading
Unemployment Dips Slightly In May
Connecticut’s unemployment rate dipped slightly and the state added an estimated 1,600 jobs in May, according to the Connecticut Labor Department.Keep reading
COVID-19 Vaccinations For Youngest Children Start This Week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices cleared the way for children as young as six months old to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Keep reading
Seniors, Clergy Press Lamont On Safety
At reelection campaign stops with local faith leaders and elderly residents, Gov. Ned Lamont faced a flurry of questions about how best to keep New Haveners safe — from gun violence and reckless drivers alike. Read more from the New Haven Independent.Keep reading
Republican Candidate Qualifies for Public Campaign Financing in Treasurer Race
State Rep. Harry Arora became the first candidate in this year’s race for state treasurer to qualify for a public campaign financing grant, putting the Republican in a position to begin spending money as Democrats compete in a three-way primary.Keep reading
Interview: 20 Years of Caring for Wildlife in Windham County
Sherry Harmon has been a state-appointed animal rehabilitator for 20 years, treating and caring for sick and injured animals and returning them to the wild. Brian Scott Smith talks to Sherry about her work.Keep reading
How Marriage Rates Have Changed In Connecticut
Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. To illustrate where marriage rates are highest and how they’ve changed around the U.S., Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data over time at the national and state level. Forthcoming data visualizations are accompanied by key findings in the…Keep reading
Where People In Connecticut Are Moving To Most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.Keep reading
Trial Over Capitol Spitting Incident Gets Underway
The white woman who was caught on video spitting on a Black woman Jan. 6, 2021 at the state Capitol testified that she was trying to get the Black woman to examine the issue of “Black on Black” crime when she approached her to let her know “All Lives Matter.”Keep reading
OP-ED | Pride Month in the Age of ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Every June, I’m reminded of why it’s such a relief to live in a place like Connecticut. The rainbow Pride flag flies over the Capitol in Hartford, our public officials take part in Pride parades, and the law, in contrast to some other parts of the country, protects LGBTQ people instead of silencing or persecuting us.Keep reading
Abortion Opponents Express Concern Over Potential For Violence Following Supreme Court Ruling
Opponents of abortion in Connecticut worried Thursday about the potential for violence against pregnancy crisis centers if the U.S. Supreme Court follows through with its expected reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision that has long made abortion legal nationwide. State law ensures that abortion will continue to remain legal in Connecticut regardless of the…Keep reading
How $274 Billion in Federal Emergency Aid Funded Educational Programs Across the Country
Two years after the Education Stabilization Fund was signed into law as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, HeyTutor analyzed how $274 billion earmarked for emergency education funding has been spent. Data on funding amounts come from the U.S. Department of Education.Keep reading
Paid Leave Authority Clears Backlog
Six months into Connecticut’s paid medical and family leave program, Andrea Barton Reeves, executive director of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority, wanted to apologize for any delays families experienced. “Our main goal has been that Connecticut workers will have an opportunity to access their benefits as easily as possible and as quickly as possible and…Keep reading
OP-ED | Gannett’s Restructuring Plan Is A Wake-up Call For Media Literacy
You might have read that Gannett plans to end and restructure the opinion sections of their newspapers. Among some 250 daily papers, including USA Today, there will be fewer syndicated columns, political endorsements, and letters to the editor. Since fewer Americans read newspapers and many confuse written opinions for news articles, Gannett’s announcement should hardly be surprising.Keep reading
Blumenthal Alarmed by Crash Report on Automated Driving Systems
Vehicles with automated driving features have been involved in nearly 400 recent crashes, according to a Wednesday report from federal regulators which U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal described as alarming during a morning conference. The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found 392 accidents in which an automated driving system was active within 30…Keep reading
OP-ED | The Myth of Stock Investing
If you ask any financial advisor, investment firm, or just consult conventional wisdom on where to invest any extra money you might have for a medium to long period of time, the advice will be to invest in the stock market since it provides the highest annual returns over the long term. That return, you will be told is about 10%. But that number has significant…Keep reading
How NATO has grown since 1997 and its changing relationship with Russia
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly cited three decades of North Atlantic Treaty Organization enlargement in Europe’s Eastern bloc as one of several justifications for his unprovoked war.Keep reading
Hrezi Files Lawsuit After Failing To Gather Enough Signatures
Muad Hrezi, who sought to petition his way onto the Democratic primary ballot to challenge U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, announced on Twitter that he didn’t meet the threshold. Instead, Hrezi is taking the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Gov. Ned Lamont, to court to challenge the petition process. He said Merrill’s office gave them the petition forms two days late. He also…Keep reading