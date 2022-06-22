Extra! Extra!

SPONSORED MESSAGE

OPM: Budget Surplus To Go To Unfunded Liabilities

The governor’s budget office is predicting the state will end the year with enough of a surplus to deposit $3.7 billion in its unfunded liabilities. The Office of Policy and Management said earlier this week that the state has $86.2 million more now than it had on May 20, which means the state can transfer…

Keep reading
by Christine Stuart

SPONSORED MESSAGE

SPONSORED MESSAGE

Assaults on CT Correction Officers on the Rise

Connecticut correctional workers are on pace to experience an increase in assaults by inmates for the third straight year even as the state’s prison population remains well below its pre-pandemic levels. In a nine-month period from last July through the end of March, staff members in Connecticut prisons and jails were assaulted 132 times, according…

Keep reading
by Hugh McQuaid

SPONSORED MESSAGE

Bhargava Lays Out Her Vision For State Treasurer

Greenwich Democrat Dita Bhargava ramped up her primary campaign to win the party nomination for state treasurer Tuesday, outlining a policy agenda that prioritizes shielding state pension plans from inflation and encourages “socially responsible” investments.

Keep reading
by Hugh McQuaid

SPONSORED MESSAGE

FDA Urged To Offer Over-The-Counter Birth Control

Doctors at the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology are pushing the FDA to allow women to obtain birth control pills without a prescription. The largest group of physicians made the call during its annual meeting last week. “Providing patients with OTC access to the birth control pill is an…

Keep reading
by Christine Stuart

OP-ED | As GOP Office Seekers Tiptoe Through Minefields, Talk of ‘Moral Turpitude’ in Torrington

There are lots of issues the government has no business being involved in. Locally, the latest example of government overreach is in Torrington, where the city can prohibit food truck vendors from doing their jobs unless they qualify for sainthood. I exaggerate, of course, but to my surprise, I learned recently that the city of Torrington has an ordinance on the books that allows police…

Keep reading
by Terry Cowgill

SPONSORED MESSAGE

Bus Ridership Climbs In Wake of Free Fare and High Gas Prices

Ridership on Connecticut’s bus transit programs has risen in the past month as fuel prices have climbed and more commuters have taken advantage of a temporary suspension of bus pass fees, state officials said Monday. The state legislature included temporarily free bus service as part of a bill designed to blunt the impact of inflation…

Keep reading
by Hugh McQuaid

SPONSORED MESSAGE

Seniors, Clergy Press Lamont On Safety

At reelection campaign stops with local faith leaders and elderly residents, Gov. Ned Lamont faced a flurry of questions about how best to keep New Haveners safe — from gun violence and reckless drivers alike. Read more from the New Haven Independent.

Keep reading
by Thomas Breen

SPONSORED MESSAGE

SPONSORED MESSAGE

How Marriage Rates Have Changed In Connecticut

Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. To illustrate where marriage rates are highest and how they’ve changed around the U.S., Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data over time at the national and state level. Forthcoming data visualizations are accompanied by key findings in the…

Keep reading
by Stacker

Where People In Connecticut Are Moving To Most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

Keep reading
by Stacker

SPONSORED MESSAGE

OP-ED | Pride Month in the Age of ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Every June, I’m reminded of why it’s such a relief to live in a place like Connecticut. The rainbow Pride flag flies over the Capitol in Hartford, our public officials take part in Pride parades, and the law, in contrast to some other parts of the country, protects LGBTQ people instead of silencing or persecuting us.

Keep reading
by Susan Bigelow

OUR DIRECTORY PARTNERS

Abortion Opponents Express Concern Over Potential For Violence Following Supreme Court Ruling

Opponents of abortion in Connecticut worried Thursday about the potential for violence against pregnancy crisis centers if the U.S. Supreme Court follows through with its expected reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision that has long made abortion legal nationwide. State law ensures that abortion will continue to remain legal in Connecticut regardless of the…

Keep reading
by Hugh McQuaid

OUR DIRECTORY PARTNERS

Paid Leave Authority Clears Backlog

Six months into Connecticut’s paid medical and family leave program, Andrea Barton Reeves, executive director of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority, wanted to apologize for any delays families experienced.  “Our main goal has been that Connecticut workers will have an opportunity to access their benefits as easily as possible and as quickly as possible and…

Keep reading
by Christine Stuart

OP-ED | Gannett’s Restructuring Plan Is A Wake-up Call For Media Literacy

You might have read that Gannett plans to end and restructure the opinion sections of their newspapers. Among some 250 daily papers, including USA Today, there will be fewer syndicated columns, political endorsements, and letters to the editor. Since fewer Americans read newspapers and many confuse written opinions for news articles, Gannett’s announcement should hardly be surprising.

Keep reading
by Jonathan L. Wharton

OUR DIRECTORY PARTNERS

Blumenthal Alarmed by Crash Report on Automated Driving Systems

Vehicles with automated driving features have been involved in nearly 400 recent crashes, according to a Wednesday report from federal regulators which U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal described as alarming during a morning conference.  The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found 392 accidents in which an automated driving system was active within 30…

Keep reading
by Hugh McQuaid

OP-ED | The Myth of Stock Investing

If you ask any financial advisor, investment firm, or just consult conventional wisdom on where to invest any extra money you might have for a medium to long period of time, the advice will be to invest in the stock market since it provides the highest annual returns over the long term. That return, you will be told is about 10%. But that number has significant…

Keep reading
by Alan Calandro

OUR DIRECTORY PARTNERS

Hrezi Files Lawsuit After Failing To Gather Enough Signatures

Muad Hrezi, who sought to petition his way onto the Democratic primary ballot to challenge U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, announced on Twitter that he didn’t meet the threshold. Instead, Hrezi is taking the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Gov. Ned Lamont, to court to challenge the petition process. He said Merrill’s office gave them the petition forms two days late. He also…

Keep reading
by Christine Stuart

OUR DIRECTORY PARTNERS