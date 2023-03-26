The US has maintained a presence in the Arctic region for over 150 years, but things are changing there as the Artic warms and ice recedes, making the region more accessible than it has been before. Brian Scott-Smith talks about the new challenges with Tony Russell, Captain, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.), who serves as executive director of the Center for Arctic Study and Policy (CASP) at the US Coast Guard Academy.

Plus, we take a look at other stories making the headlines from around the region, including a legislative breakfast organized by the Northeastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce. Topics included legislative housing mandates, workforce development to help Electric Boat hire grow by over 5,000 workers in the months and years ahead, maintaining healthcare services at Day Kimball Hospital, possibly by regionalizing services, and a pilot program for libraries to engage more residents.