Title of Event (Required)

Description (Required) Please write a paragraph describing your event in up to 500 characters. Please include the date, time, and address of your event. If there is a url for additional information or to register, use the next field below.

URL for your registration page For more information, to register, or purchase tickets

Square Logo Please upload your organization’s logo at 300×300 pixels. Square is the best shape for these listings. Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, gif.

Promote your event in our AM & PM email newsletters Quantity $40/week for the event to appear as a paragraph in the Mark Your Calendar section of our Morning Coffee & Politics and Afternoon Update email newsletters. Price: $40.00 Quantity

Promote your event on our website Quantity $50/week for the event to appear as a post on CTNewsJunkie.com, including placement in the Extra Extra column on the home page, starting at the top and cycling down. Price: $50.00 Quantity