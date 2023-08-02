Old Congress: A dad and his son look at a big tortoise and the man says, "That's Jonathan the tortoise, the oldest living land animal. He's 191 years old, he's blind, he's lost his sense of smell and he's thinking about running for Congress."
Credit: Rick McKee, Counterpoint / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Congress has been coming under criticism for the age of its members, many of whom are elderly. President Biden’s age is a constant topic, and a few days ago Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up at the microphone for several minutes. The Denialist is a caustic look at climate change denial. Editorial cartoons by Pat Bagley and Rick McKee.

The Denialist: A face that is gradually melting says, "Global warming is a hoax!" "Climate always changes!" "We can't afford a solution!" and "This is fine" in the final panel.
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rick McKee is the staff cartoonist at The Augusta Chronicle. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

