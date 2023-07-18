Holly Wouldn't: The Hollywood sign above Hollywood, California reads "Holly Wouldn't" instead. A pair of construction workers is carrying a ladder and one says, "If we don't have any shows, we're going to interact with out fellow again!"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Holly Wouldn’t and Summer 2023, in reference to the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood, and the record-breaking heat across most of the country. Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Rivers.

Summer 2023: A couple has arrived in hell with flames in the background and the Devil waiting for them at a lectern that reads, "Welcome to Hell." The Devil looks annoyed because the woman says "Ooooh ... Feel that nice cool air!"
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.