Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas briefs reporters on Nov. 7, 2023 Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut’s April 2 presidential preference primaries will represent the state’s first foray into early voting and will feature a slate of candidates from both parties including frontrunners Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the secretary of the state said Friday.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas announced the names that would appear on both parties’ ballots during a press conference in her state Capitol office.

On the Democratic side, voters will choose from President Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, political commentator Cenk Urgur, or author Marianne Williamson.

Republicans, meanwhile, will select from former President Trump, businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Thomas confirmed Trump’s presence on Connecticut ballots last month, as officials in states including Colorado and Maine have sought to disqualify him based on a provision of the U.S. Constitution that bars elected officials who engaged in insurrection from serving in office. The issue is expected to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Friday, Thomas told reporters that she lacked the jurisdiction to remove the former president under Connecticut law, which generally requires that her office include any presidential candidate who has been recognized in state or national media reports.

“I don’t even get to make that decision,” she said. “If they have substantial news coverage in statewide or local media — which, I could meet that threshold if I wanted to — we have to place them on the ballot, statutorily.”

While Biden and Trump both lead their respective parties by wide margins, the presidential preference primary will mark a significant milestone for Connecticut voters, who will be permitted to cast ballots early in-person for the first time.

The new law, which followed a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2022, will see polling places open for four days prior to the April 2 primary. That period will begin on Tuesday March 26 and run through Thursday, the 28th. Polling places will be closed for the Good Friday holiday, then open again on Saturday March 30.

During last year’s legislative session, Thomas voiced concerns that the state budget did not include enough funding for some towns to implement the new program.

She reiterated those worries during Friday’s press conference, saying that each of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities received $10,500 for early voting expenses.

“I do believe that is too little for some towns and maybe too much for others, but that is what is being given to them,” Thomas said. “I have advocated for more funding for the next fiscal year, which would include the August primaries and the actual presidential election.”