Election workers inside a polling location at Suffield Middle School. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

In preparation for this year’s federal election cycle, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release Tuesday reinforcing its commitment to uphold the integrity of the voting process and protect the rights of all eligible voters during this presidential election year.

It came the same day that former President Donald Trump issued a cautionary message stating that the nation would face widespread disorder if the Department of Justice were to pursue legal action against him over allegations of election interference.

Speaking after a court hearing in Washington, D.C., Trump expressed his concerns, saying, “There will be widespread chaos in the country. It’s a highly unfavorable development. It sets a troubling precedent.”

The current frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination asserts that he should be exempt from these charges, as they pertain to his prior tenure in the Oval Office.

In Connecticut, Democratic Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said she supports the Department of Justice’s efforts to ensure a fair election because “an informed voter is an empowered voter.”

Thomas added: “A steady stream of educational information on how the voting process works, what voters’ rights are, and how can they report suspected violations from trusted sources, like my office or the Department of Justice, helps voters to discern mis/disinformation and thwart potential impediments to the electoral process.”

Connecticut will face some additional hurdles this year with the implementation of early voting.

Just Tuesday Thomas told newly elected municipal leaders at a workshop hosted by the CT Council of Small Towns that early voting is complicated by the state’s commitment to update the voter registration system, scheduled for June, after the April 2 presidential primary and ahead of state office primaries in August and the November general election.

While the first year of the biennial budget provides $10,500 to each municipality for early voting training and related expenses, the fiscal year starting on July 1 lacks any funding for early voting. Thomas intends to address this oversight with lawmakers during the annual session, which commences on Feb. 7, to secure funding for the second year of the budget.

Each of Connecticut’s cities and towns is required to have at least one early voting location, with larger communities having the option for multiple locations.

Early voting will be available for four days during presidential primaries, four days for other primaries and special elections, and 14 days for general elections, ending on the Sunday before Election Day. An exception will be made during this year’s presidential primary, with early voting scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, excluding Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

Early voting hours will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for presidential primaries and special elections, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Tuesday and Thursday before general elections and other primaries.

There’s also a matter of getting new voting tabulators, since the ones the state uses are essentially obsolete because they are no longer manufactured. Thomas has said the state is in the middle of picking a new vendor for that contract, but it’s unlikely to happen before the 2024 election.