EPPING, NH – I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I really like Chris Christie. Or at least I did when I caught up with him here on the trail of the first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary.
At first I thought it was the environment. I’d been to large political rallies before, such as when then-Sen. Barack Obama filled the Hartford Civic Center during his first presidential run. But the vibe at the event I caught for Republican presidential primary candidate Christie this past Thursday night was mellower. It was held in a one-room meeting hall adjacent to a restaurant called The Holy Grail in Epping, N.H. (The food is great, by the way.) The room was packed with potential voters and a smattering of press types like myself. Christie was relaxed and affable, even opening with a joke about Nikki Haley’s Civil War blunder. Read more from the New Haven Independent