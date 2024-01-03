Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie
All ears: Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on the stump in Epping, N.H. on Jan. 2, 2024. Credit: Jamil Ragland / New Haven Independent
JAMIL RAGLAND
JAMIL RAGLAND

EPPING, NH – I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I really like Chris Christie. Or at least I did when I caught up with him here on the trail of the first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary.

At first I thought it was the environment. I’d been to large political rallies before, such as when then-Sen. Barack Obama filled the Hartford Civic Center during his first presidential run. But the vibe at the event I caught for Republican presidential primary candidate Christie this past Thursday night was mellower. It was held in a one-room meeting hall adjacent to a restaurant called The Holy Grail in Epping, N.H. (The food is great, by the way.) The room was packed with potential voters and a smattering of press types like myself. Christie was relaxed and affable, even opening with a joke about Nikki Haley’s Civil War blunder. Read more from the New Haven Independent

Jamil Ragland writes and lives in Hartford. You can read more of his writing at www.nutmeggerdaily.com.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com or any of the author's other employers.