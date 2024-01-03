All ears: Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on the stump in Epping, N.H. on Jan. 2, 2024. Credit: Jamil Ragland / New Haven Independent

JAMIL RAGLAND

EPPING, NH – I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I really like Chris Christie. Or at least I did when I caught up with him here on the trail of the first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary.