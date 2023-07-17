YouTube video

Why is the United States so good at killing pedestrians? Actually, the reasons are pretty clear. The harder question is: Will we ever care enough to stop pedestrian fatalities?

Guests include:

  • Sara Bronin, professor of law and urban planning at Cornell University.
  • Philip Miatkowski, senior director of research and policy at Transportation Alternatives.
  • Kelcie Ralph, professor at the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University.
  • David Strayer, professor of psychology at the University of Utah.