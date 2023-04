Editorial cartoon by Dick Wright. Is artificial intelligence getting out of control?Hundreds of tech industry leaders have signed a letter proposing a six-month pause on the development of systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4. Listen to Alex Hern’s report for the Guardian…

Editorial cartoon by Kevin Siers. The US surpasses 145 mass shootings in 2023. Read it here

Editorial cartoon by Rivers of Cagle Cartoons.