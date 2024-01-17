Volts is a newsletter and podcast about the technology, politics, and policy of decarbonization. Host David Roberts spoke recently with Marissa Gillett, who was appointed in 2019 by Gov. Ned Lamont to lead Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Roberts writes that unlike most utility regulators, Gillett is not a lawyer, a former legislator, or a former utility employee. Her experience is on the regulatory side; she worked for seven years on Maryland’s Public Utility Commission and was hired in Connecticut as a reformer, tightening and enforcing rules meant to shield PURA employees from utility influence and she has denied or scaled back utility rate increase requests.

Listen above and/or read the transcript of the interview here.