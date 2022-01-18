The Registrar of Voters in Newington wants to reduce the number of polling places from 8 to 3. Local Democratic lawmakers say it will make it harder for people to vote.

“I cannot imagine having to cram more than two and a half times more voters into parking lots and gymnasiums that were not designed to accommodate this many people,” Deb O’Loughlin said.

O’Loughlin is a Newington resident and a poll worker.

“There will absolutely be more congestion and longer lines to vote, “she said.

