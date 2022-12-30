Editorial cartoonist Bob Englehart chimes in on the George Santos story, which is notable in that as a soon-to-be-sworn-in member of U.S. Congress, Santos (R-3rd District, NY) has admitted that he fabricated key parts of his background. On Thursday, federal authorities announced that they were opening an investigation into Santos and his campaign statements, according to The AP.
Bob Englehart, Editorial Cartoonist
Bob Englehart is a freelance cartoonist and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.