State Rep. Christine Palm, a Democrat who served three terms in the General Assembly representing the towns of Chester, Essex, Deep River, and Haddam. Credit: Contributed photo / House Democrats

HARTFORD, CT – State Rep. Christine Palm, who is serving her third term in the General Assembly, will not seek re-election in 2024, according to the House Democrats. Palm announced her intent to leave government at the end of this term in a news release Monday morning.

Palm, who has represented the towns of Chester, Essex, Deep River, and Haddam during her time in the General Assembly, said that she wants to “demystify” government, and let people know they should have a voice in government.

“People get very excited that they can testify, that they have a voice, that people like me will listen,” Palm said Monday. “I want people to know that they have far more power than they use.”

Asked why she is not seeking a fourth term, Palm said she spent a lot of time thinking over the decision but that in the end she wanted to get back to other projects.

“I’ve loved being a lawmaker with all my heart, but there’s a little voice inside that tells you when it’s time to move on,” she said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon.

Palm has been the recipient of several awards during her career, and was a Pulitzer Prize-nominated essayist. Wanting to get back to writing, she said, is one of the reasons she decided to make the 2024 legislative session her last.

Palm said that, during her time as a state representative, she’s learned that there is a real disconnect between representatives and the public. State reps, Palm said, are who people should be coming to.

“We march in parades, we visit retirement homes, but people don’t use us enough,” she said.

Having served as Vice Chair for the Environment Committee, Palm said she wants to see more public engagement in policy and in making decisions regarding the climate. When recalling a hearing for a particular bill, Palm said that among the swarm of activists and lobbyists testifying – most of them against the bill – a 12-year-old girl came to testify in favor.

“That’s who I want to see more of,” Palm said, adding that the state needs to make it easier for people to engage with the legislature. “If people don’t get involved, they’re leaving it up to other people to make decisions for them.”

Public engagement in decisions, and expecting a lot from representatives, is what Palm said she wants to see in the future.

“People don’t understand the importance of testifying on bills; they don’t understand the cycles of government,” she said. “Most people will agree it’s important to vote, but then what?”