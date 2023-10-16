Turn Off The News (Therapist: I’m not going to prescribe anything for your anxiety … just turn off the news and go for a walk). Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
