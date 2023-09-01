A Free Press & the Trump Indictments. Editorial cartoons by Pat Bagley and Bob Englehart.
Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist
Bob Englehart is a freelance cartoonist and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Bob Englehart, Editorial Cartoonist