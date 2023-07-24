Low School Attendance: A teacher says "Woody Allen Said 80% of success is showing!" A student raising his hand says "Who's Woody Allen, and what's the other 10%?" The caption, which appears at the top and points to the student's comment, says "Public School Attendance Record Low."
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Public school attendance hits a record low and renowned singer Tony Bennett dies. Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Randall Enos.

Tony Bennett 1926-2023
Credit: Randall Enos, Easton, CT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

For 65 years Randall Enos has done cartoons and illustrations for TV, movies, books, comic strips, magazines, newspapers, posters and the like. Clients have included NBC, The New York Times, The National Lampoon, Playboy, Time, Rolling Stone, and many more. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

