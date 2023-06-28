Disorder in the Court: A male Supreme Court justice sits in a chair with a scotch and is smoking a cigar as a woman glares at him holding a sign that says, "MY BODY MY CHOICE!" He says, "You're cute when you're angry."
Disorder at the US Supreme Court and an air traffic controller shortage. Editorial cartoons by Pat Bagley and Dave Granlund.

Air Traffic Control Shortage: A man with an "FAA Recruiter" briefcase is leaning into a video arcade and saying "PSST! Hey, kid!" to a boy playing an air-traffic control video game.
Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

