Hunter Biden Plea Deal: An elephant sits in a rowboat named "GOP" fishing, but he is swearing because he has reeled in a tire that says, "Hunter Biden Plea Deal."
Credit: Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Hunter Biden Plea Deal & Trump Keeps On Ticking. Editorial cartoons by Dave Granlund and Dick Wright.

Trump Keeps On Ticking: Donald Trump is standing with one foot on a rhino's head and the other on an alligator, holding himself up above green water with snakes and a buzzard watching. He is about to hit a golf ball in the same direction of a sign that says '24.
Credit: Dick Wright, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

