A Manchester man turned himself in to state police on Wednesday to face harassment charges stemming from threatening Instagram posts directed last year at Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

Sean R. Palla, 36, was charged with 2nd degree harassment and was released from Troop H on a $1,500 non-surety bond. He is expected to appear for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court on July 14.

According to an arrest warrant, Palla responded last May to one of Lamont’s Instagram posts with a threat.

“Hey @govnedlamont you are DEAD! Along with @senchrismurphy,” the post read in part, according to the warrant.

Palla admitted to making the comments when he was interviewed by police a day later, telling a detective that he meant to suggest that the governor was “brain dead.” According to the warrant, Palla told police he made the posts in order to get the attention of government officials and did not intend to harm either Lamont or Murphy.

Second degree harassment is a Class C misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and up to a $500 fine.