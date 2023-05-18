Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Jeff Koterba. How quickly is artificial intelligence taking over? The video includes an artificial version of U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s voice. And Reuters reports that 61% of Americans polled say AI threatens humanity’s future. And according to Newsweek, an Emerson College survey found that nearly three-quarters (70%) of likely Republican voters in Kentucky would pick Trump in a hypothetical GOP primary, with DeSantis a distant second at 14%, giving the former president a 56-point lead.
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist
Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist