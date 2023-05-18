Guardrails for AI: A giant baby wearing a diaper that reads, "Artificial Intelligence" has shattered the wall of his crib by his enormous size while a man in a suit points a thumb at the baby and says, "We need guardrails for this technology while it's still in its infancy... uh, never mind!"
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Jeff Koterba. How quickly is artificial intelligence taking over? The video includes an artificial version of U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s voice. And Reuters reports that 61% of Americans polled say AI threatens humanity’s future. And according to Newsweek, an Emerson College survey found that nearly three-quarters (70%) of likely Republican voters in Kentucky would pick Trump in a hypothetical GOP primary, with DeSantis a distant second at 14%, giving the former president a 56-point lead.

Florida Launch Pad: The launch tower is very tall and reads "Expectations," with a "DeSantis 2024" sign along the bottom. The tiny rocket is labeled "Polls" and is dwarfed by the "Expectations." An astronaut approaches and says "The rocket looked bigger during the planning stages..."
Credit: Jeff Koterba, patreon.com/jeffreykoterba / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Jeff Koterba

Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist

Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.