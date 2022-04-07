Gov. Ned Lamont Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

The results from two rapid tests were positive and he’s awaiting the results of a PCR test, according to this staff.

The 68-year-old governor received his second booster exactly a week ago, but has made it through the first two years of the pandemic without contracting the virus.

The governor did not appear at several events on his schedule today and will work from home for the next five days.

“I feel good and I’m not experiencing any symptoms. We’ve done contact tracing to let people know. Thankfully I’m double boosted and I encourage everyone to get your vaccine and boosters if eligible,” Lamont said in a Tweet.

“I’m going to isolate for the next few days and this may mean fewer in-person events but I’m continuing to work from home, and I look forward to getting back into the office as soon as I can.”

Lamont Communications Director Max Reiss said: “Our office has also conducted contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts.”

Reiss reiterated that the governor “is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week. Per CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the governor will quarantine at home for the next five days and not attend any in-person events or meetings. He will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and will take another PCR test in several days. The governor continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.”