State Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced that the Premium Pay program, also known as Hero Pay, has concluded after providing one-time payments of up to $1,000 to 157,811 essential workers. The program, which was approved by the Connecticut General Assembly in 2022, aimed to provide support to the critical workforce that kept the state operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing gratitude towards the essential workers, Scanlon stated, “I, along with many others, am extremely grateful for our essential workers who were on the frontlines during the early days of the pandemic. They kept our grocery stores open, our hospitals operating, and our communities safe. My office has been working diligently to administer this program—the first of its kind—and we are proud to have awarded more than 157,000 essential workers with payments. This is just one small way we can show our appreciation for all they do.”

The application window for the Premium Pay program closed on October 1, 2022, and in November, applicants were notified of their approval or given the opportunity to address errors in their application through a reconsideration process. Upon taking office in January, Scanlon expedited the timeline for payments to go out from six to two weeks and extended the reconsideration window to March 1, 2023, instead of the original 20 days from the time of notification.