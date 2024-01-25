Education forum flier

The state Education Department is hosting a Literacy Forum today at the Legislative Office Building, but none of the invited speakers on the flier are classroom teachers, school leaders or board of education members and Connecticut’s largest teachers union is wondering why.

Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said she’s seriously concerned with the lack of collaboration and communication from the state.

“If you want to have a conversation about literacy how do you have that without the educators?” Dias said.

An Education Department spokesman said “It’s unfortunate that this message was sent out after we made them aware there will be educator representation at the event.”

However, there are no educators listed as invited guests on the flier. Asked for clarification, the Education Department did not respond with a list of educators who would be speaking at the three hour forum, which will also be attended by Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We all want positive things happening in our classrooms,” Dias said. “How do we do that if we’re not included?”

Earlier this month, the National Council on Teacher Quality found that only 64% of fourth grade students in Connecticut can read at a basic level based on the most recent National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP).

Dias said the number is unacceptable and there needs to be a focus on improving it.

The report found that Connecticut is weak on teacher preparation regarding the science of reading.

Dias said quality professional development drives improvements with instruction and the student learning experience. She said ensuring teachers are properly trained is important. She said it’s an area where they need to be focused.

“There’s no student that ever said ‘my text book changed my life’,” Dias said earlier this month. She said it’s all about the teachers.