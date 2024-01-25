The Farmington River in Windsor, photographed Jan. 9, 2020, was contaminated with chemicals from firefighting foam during an incident upstream at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Credit: Doug Hardy / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced two lawsuits against 28 companies for their role in concealing the dangerous side effects of a chemical used in products ranging from shampoo and non-stick pans to firefighter’s equipment and foam.

The lawsuit, which includes industry-leading companies such as DuPont and 3M, charges the companies with “knowingly contaminating Connecticut waters and natural resources and harming public health with toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals.’”

PFAS, also known as PFOS, are chemicals that have been used in the production of Teflon and Scotchgard products. According to Tong, research conducted by DuPont and 3M in the 1950’s and onward found that PFAS chemicals are “toxic, highly persistent, and likely to spread to groundwater and contaminate the environment.”

PFAS chemicals have been detected in the Connecticut River in Hartford, in the Farmington River in Farmington and Windsor, in the Hockanum River in Vernon, in the Naugatuck River in Beacon Falls, in the Pequabuck River in Bristol, in the Quinnipiac River in Wallingford, and in the Scantic River in Somers.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to increased instances of multiple cancers, liver damage, diabetes and infertility. PFAS have also been shown to cross the placenta and found in breastmilk, leading to delayed growth and development for infants and children. PFAS chemicals are also enduring, lingering in humans and environments so long that they’ve earned the nickname “forever chemicals.” What they never said was that the manufacturers decided that it was necessary to saturate that gear in PFAS chemicals. Which means that every time we put it on and went out that door, we were exposing ourselves to deadly carcinogens. Peter Brown, president of the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association

The lawsuit states that instead of coming forward with this evidence, the companies hid the evidence and lied to regulators about the effects. Today, more than 99% of humans show PFAS chemicals in their bloodstream. PFAS chemicals have also been found in groundwater, and permeate the natural environment.

“These companies have known for decades that these chemicals pose a risk to humans, animals, and the environment,” Tong said at a press conference. “They marketed these products knowing there were risks.”

PFAS have proven to be especially dangerous for firefighters. Firefighters are doubly exposed to higher levels of PFAS chemicals than the general public due to their equipment and the composition of the foam they use to put out fires.

“When I started 25 years ago, one of the first things that happens is you’re issued your gear – your hat, your helmet, your gloves, your boots. And you’re told at that point that this is the most important piece of equipment you’re going to receive,” said Peter Brown, president of the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association. “What they never said was that the manufacturers decided that it was necessary to saturate that gear in PFAS chemicals. Which means that every time we put it on and went out that door, we were exposing ourselves to deadly carcinogens.”

Additionally, firefighters relied on aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) to put out fires, but the foam includes up to 3% PFAS chemicals. The state banned the use of AFFF in most circumstances back in 2001, and instituted a take-back program which has collected over 35,000 gallons of AFFF from 250 municipal fire stations.

The leading cause of death for firefighters in Connecticut is occupational cancer, responsible for 75% of line deaths in the state. CTNewsJunkie reached out to both DuPont and 3M for comment, but have not received a response.

This is not the first time that manufacturers of PFAS have been sued. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settled with both 3M and DuPont for concealing what they knew about the dangers of PFAS, securing a $16.5 million settlement with DuPont in 2005 and a $1.5 million settlement with 3M in 2006. In 2023, 3M settled lawsuits over PFAS contamination in U.S. public drinking water systems and is expected to pay at least $10.3 billion. The payment will help cover costs of filtering PFAS from systems where it’s been detected and testing others, 3M chairman Mike Roman has said.