Connecticut’s state-based health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT, reported record-high enrollment numbers for the year 2024. A total of 129,000 individuals have enrolled in a qualified health plan, marking a significant increase from the 108,142 enrolled at the close of open enrollment the previous year. This surge in enrollment represents the highest figure since the state-based marketplace’s inception in 2013.

Among the enrollees, 27,393 residents have signed up for coverage through the Covered CT program, which offers no-cost coverage to eligible Connecticut residents. Under this program, Connecticut covers the consumer portion of premiums and cost-sharing expenses, making healthcare more accessible to those in need.

In addition to the increase in general health coverage, there has also been a notable rise in the number of residents enrolled in dental coverage through, with a total of 14,050 individuals now having access to dental care.

Access Health CT attributed the increased enrollement to a number of new brokers who helped residents with the application process. They also cited a targeted marketing and outreach campaign helped increase enrollment, with efforts focused on underserved communities and neighborhoods with high populations of uninsured residents.

Perhaps the biggest contributor was the unwinding of expanded Medicaid related to the COVID public health emergency.

Medicaid unwinding began April 1, 2023, which meant residents no longer eligible for coverage through HUSKY Health were now be eligible for some financial help to enroll in a qualified health insurance plan.

“It takes the dedication and hard work of many to achieve these enrollment numbers,” Access Health CT CEO James Michel said. “Our staff, community partners, partnership with the Department of Social Services, Broker Academy brokers and mentors, the legislative community and many others have made this a very successful Open Enrollment. I am proud to work with people who believe in our mission and understand the importance of health insurance coverage for everyone in Connecticut.”