Sunset at the state Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut. Credit: File / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut’s State Capitol building was briefly closed and evacuated Wednesday morning in response to an emailed bomb threat, according to Capitol police who reopened the building after searching the grounds with a dog trained to detect explosives.

According to an email from Capitol Police Officer Scott Driscoll, the department received complaints from several Capitol staff members related to a suspicious email.

“The email, which apparently was sent to numerous states, claimed to have placed multiple explosives in the Capitol Building,” Driscoll wrote. “Upon receiving this information SCPD closed and evacuated the Capitol building. State Capitol Police Officers along with explosive K9 Bocci searched the Capitol building and grounds. Nothing suspicious was found, all appeared safe, and the building was re-opened.”

State Capitol Police said the department was working with federal agencies to investigate the incident, which coincided with threats made on state buildings across the country.

The Mississippi State Capitol building went on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a related threat, according to local news network WLBT. Similar threats were reported at the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office and the Georgia State Capitol, where public safety officials deemed the threat not credible.