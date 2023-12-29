Connecticut State Capitol Building Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

As the new year begins, Connecticut is set to implement several new laws and regulations that will impact residents across the state. These changes, ranging from voting rights to minimum wage adjustments, reflect evolving priorities and concerns.

Here’s a closer look at some of the key laws taking effect in 2024:

1. Early Voting Arrives in Connecticut

Starting in 2024, Connecticut residents will have the opportunity to participate in early voting for primaries, general elections, and special elections. Under this law, each municipality in the state is required to establish at least one early voting location. Voters will have access to 14 days of early voting for general elections, seven days ahead of primaries, and four days for special elections. While supporters believe this offers more flexibility to voters, some concerns have been raised about the staffing of these new early voting sites.

2. Minimum Wage Adjusted for Inflation

Connecticut’s automatic minimum wage adjustment will take effect on January 1, 2024, increasing the hourly rate to $15.69. This change is part of a 2019 law that mandates annual adjustments based on the Employment Cost Index, a national measure of labor market inflation. The minimum wage has steadily risen from $11 an hour in 2019 to $15 an hour in June 2023, and further adjustments will occur annually.

3. Criminal Record Erasure for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

Connecticut will automatically erase the criminal records of more than 80,000 residents. This law targets low-level offenses and some felonies, offering a fresh start to eligible individuals who have maintained a clean record for at least seven years since their last conviction. The measure aims to facilitate job opportunities, housing, and loans by preventing background checks from accessing these records. Older convictions can also be expunged through a state petition.

4. Bottle Deposit-and-Return Changes

Connecticut’s beverage container recycling law, in place for 45 years, undergoes modifications on January 1. The deposit on eligible containers, such as carbonated drinks, beer, and seltzer, will increase from five cents to ten cents, included in the beverage’s price. Emptied containers can be redeemed at designated return locations. However, certain containers, like wine and liquor bottles, paper cartons, milk and dairy containers, and small liquor “nips,” remain ineligible for refunds.

5. Maternal and Infant Health Improvement

To enhance the health outcomes of pregnant individuals and their children, the Connecticut Department of Public Health will establish a new license category for independent birthing centers. This law also mandates that no birth center can operate without the required license. Additionally, it establishes a program to analyze infant deaths data to address healthcare disparities.

6. Focus on Endometriosis

Connecticut will direct its research institutions to study endometriosis, a painful and under-researched reproductive health condition affecting many individuals. This program, established by January 1, will explore early detection, diagnostics, treatments, and cures for endometriosis patients. School nurses will also receive training on endometriosis, benefiting adolescents and adults alike.

7. Regulation of Artificial Intelligence and Data Privacy

In response to the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and personal data privacy, Connecticut has enacted legislation. This law establishes an Office of Artificial Intelligence, an AI task force, and an AI bill of rights. It also requires an examination of AI’s role in state agencies and emphasizes the protection of individual data privacy, including issues related to targeted advertising.