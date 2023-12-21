The underground concourse running between the Connecticut state Capitol and Legislative Office Building Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Nonprofit groups voiced disappointment Wednesday over the discontinuation of a long standing policy allowing organizations to temporarily display posters and exhibits along the underground concourse running between the Connecticut state Capitol and Legislative Office Building.

The displays typically cycle throughout the year between exhibits by nonprofits, artwork by students and artists, photography, and other subject matter. Access to the wallspace as well as similar table displays along the concourse are administered by the Office of Legislative Management.

During recent legislative sessions, the group Compassion and Choices, which advocates for the passage of an “aid-in-dying” policy has displayed a series of portraits along the subterranean corridor. The portraits have featured supporters of the policy, who died while awaiting the adoption of legislation to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives.

Tim Appleton, the group’s executive director, said he submitted an application to display a similar exhibit during the session that begins in February, but learned Wednesday that Legislative Management had discontinued the policy.

“Because our portrait display last year was so successful, more surviving family members came to us wanting to be a part of it and to share their stories about their loved ones,” Appleton said in an interview. “Unfortunately for me, I have to tell them now that apparently their voice will be shut out of this debate.”

According to an email Appleton received from OLM, the change also applies to the table exhibits. He called the discontinuation of the policy a loss for Connecticut’s democratic process and urged administrators to reconsider.

Gian-Carl Casa, president and CEO of CT Community Nonprofit Alliance, said Wednesday that members of his group typically set up exhibits during legislative sessions as a means of communication with state lawmakers.

“It’s been a great opportunity for nonprofits to explain to legislators and others what it is that they do,” Casa said. “Legislators like to see nonprofits from their districts and nonprofits like to see the people who represent them. It’s a lost opportunity to have direct communications.”

Asked Wednesday about the change in policy, Senate President Martin Looney said he did not believe legislative leaders had requested the change. Looney deferred questions on the policy to Jim Tamburro, director of Legislative Management. Tamburro did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday.

The policy has come under scrutiny and has been temporarily halted in the past.

In 2014, the Office of Legislative Management removed portraits hung in the concourse as part of an earlier campaign by the aid-in-dying group following a request by then-House Minority Leader Lawrence Cafero.

“It was like a paid ad on state property,” Cafero said at the time.

The portraits were returned to the concourse walls a month later after attorney David McGuire of the ACLU of Connecticut wrote a letter to Legislative Management, voicing concerns that their removal represented viewpoint discrimination prohibited under the First Amendment.

Current House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said Wednesday that he had not requested that Legislative Management change its display policy, but said the change seemed reasonable. The concourse should not be used to lobby a stance on legislation, he said.

“It’s getting a little bit out of hand, the way that concourse is used,” Candelora said. “There is a way to have access to your legislators and to advocate for your position and the concourse was never something that was a tool in that toolbox.”