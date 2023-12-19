Customers chat with retailers at this year’s Winterfair at Union Station in Hartford. The market is open for two more days this year: Friday, Dec. 22, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 23, 12-5 p.m. Credit: Shawn Cai / Contributed photo / Not for reuse without written permission / Shawn Cai for Breakfast Lunch & Dinner

Inspired by holidays of Hartford’s past, the Winterfair pop-up market inside Union Station’s Great Hall offers a festive environment with local makers, creatives, craftspeople, and entrepreneurs sharing their talents. More than 100 small businesses will be featured in total, and The Hartford is covering all vendor fees to make their participation free.

The Hartford will also offer an interactive art display and gift wrapping station featuring the work of local artist Corey Payne, and other special kiosks at the market will include coffee and food from Semilla Cafe + Studio, rare clothing finds from Comma Vintage, Luke’s Toy Trucks of Danbury, Fascia’s Chocolate of

Waterbury, and food trucks outside the station each day.

Winterfair will kick off on Black Friday with a special celebration of 13 emerging retail businesses that are graduating from reSET’s Floor–Plan Retail Incubator. The Floor–Plan program is an ecosystem development partnership that supports Winterfair, the Incubator, and other efforts to develop Hartford’s retail environment. Winterfair aims to create a spectacular holiday experience with a total of 14 market days culminating on December 23rd. The market is open for two more days this year: Friday, Dec. 22, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 23, 12-5 p.m.

The host venue, Hartford Union Station, is managed by The Greater Hartford Transit District.

“The Greater Hartford Transit District is excited once again this holiday season to be able to showcase our beautiful venue and to do our small part in working with Breakfast Lunch and Dinner to bring you another Winterfair event,” District Executive Director Vicki Shotland said. “Winterfair 2022 was such a success, we are hoping that Hartford Union Station will become a permanent home for the artisans and vendors. Based on the large population of folks who pass through our doors daily, and the Station’s access to varying modes of transit, it is a real benefit for the downtown west area. This event is so special as it has allowed local vendors to showcase and sell their products, and we hope it has helped expand their network of customers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with BLD for the long-term.”

Mayor Luke Bronin promoted the vent.

“For the past two years, Winterfair has brought together hundreds of small business owners, creators, and artists for a pop-up market for all your holiday shopping needs,” Bronin said. “It’s a great opportunity to support local vendors while enjoying great food, art, and more. These pop-ups have activated and re-activated spaces, and we’re grateful to BL&D and the Greater Hartford Transit District for making Hartford’s Holiday Market possible for a third year in a row!”