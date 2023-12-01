Connecticut State Capitol Building Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut’s expected General Fund surplus shrank for the fourth month in a row, according to a Friday fiscal update by Comptroller Sean Scanlon, who projected the state would end the 2024 fiscal year with $153.9 million in black ink.

In addition to the General Fund surplus, Scanlon’s monthly update expected the state’s Special Transportation Fund would end the fiscal year with a surplus of $208.4 million — an increase of $4.5 million over last month.

The expected General Fund surplus is about $58.2 million smaller than what the office projected last month, continuing a several-month decline since September, when Scanlon’s office projected a General Fund surplus of $390.2 million.

In a press release, the Office of the Comptroller said much of this month’s decline was attributable to last month’s consensus revenue forecast, which reduced expected revenues by a net of $57.1 million.

Connecticut’s finances continued to appear strong despite the reduction, Scanlon said.

“We are still forecasting a surplus, even after Governor Lamont signed the largest income tax cut in the state’s history,” he said. “Heading into 2024, we still have a full Rainy Day Fund at $3.3 billion, and our unemployment rate remains below the national average. These factors put our state in a position to weather potential economic headwinds.”

In a monthly letter to Gov. Ned Lamont, Scanlon said he anticipated that the state’s rainy day fund would have a balance of $3.9 billion by the end of fiscal year 2024.