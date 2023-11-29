GBAPP, Inc (Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program) Navigator location (Contributed photo)

Enrollment this year in health insurance plans sold on Connecticut’s exchange has been brisk. There’s been an uptick in enrollment and the state is ahead of where they were last year at this time.

So far since Nov. 1 more than 97,000 individuals have been enrolled with one of three health insurance companies through Access Health CT and approximately 80% of households have been projected to auto-renew.

Compared to last year there has been a 26.3% increase in enrollment in a qualified health insurance plan. Enrollment for plans that start Jan. 1, 2024 ends on Dec. 15.

“Open Enrollment is off to a very strong start, with a more than 26 percent increase in enrollments compared to this same time last year” said Access Health CT CEO James Michel. “It is important to note that for coverage to begin on January 1, customers must enroll by December 15. We encourage people who have questions to reach out to Access Health CT for free, expert help.”

While it’s always important to shop and compare prices and benefits, this year there’s an added financial incentive because the average cost of a plan will go up 9.4%.

ConnectiCare Insurance Company, Inc. (CICI), Anthem Health Plans, Inc. (Anthem) and ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc. (CBI) are continuing participation on the exchange, with 22 proposed plans for next year. That’s down from 25 this year so customers will want to check if their plan will not be offered this year.

There will be 10 bronze plans, three silver, and seven gold plans offered along with two catastrophic plans available to a small segment of the population.

Plans purchased through the exchange are the only plans eligible for monthly premium tax subsidies. An estimated 87% of those enrolled in 2023 received some sort of subsidy. However, shopping is important because the cost of the plans have changed.

The example Wakely Consulting gave was a 56-year-old woman named Karen who lives in Fairfield and makes $65,000 a year. That’s above the 400% of federal poverty level which is $58,320 for 2024.

While the enhanced subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act limit Karen’s premium costs to 8.5% of her income, she was enrolled in the lowest cost Silver plan in 2023. That plan will increase $118, so to minimize her rate increase in 2024 she might want to switch to the lowest cost bronze plan.

Residents can enroll directly online at AccessHeatlhCT.com or they can use a broker to sign up. There are also several enrollment locations across the state for anyone who wants to have their questions answered in person.

The enrollment fairs will take place at the following locations and times:

West Hartford: Saturday, Dec. 2 at West Hartford Library, located at 20 South Main Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here.

Saturday, Dec. 2 at West Hartford Library, located at 20 South Main Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here. Cromwell: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Cromwell Town Hall, located at 41 West Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Cromwell Town Hall, located at 41 West Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here. Fairfield: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Fairfield Public Library, located at 1080 Old Post Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Fairfield Public Library, located at 1080 Old Post Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here. Wallingford: Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Spanish Community of Wallingford, located at 284 Washington Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Spanish Community of Wallingford, located at 284 Washington Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here. Norwalk: Thursday, Dec. 14 at South Norwalk Public Library, located at 10 Washington Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here.

Thursday, Dec. 14 at South Norwalk Public Library, located at 10 Washington Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here. Bristol: Friday, Dec. 15 at Bristol Public Library, located at 5 High Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here.

For online help, residents may visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat is available by clicking the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative. Live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Residents may also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The call center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to midnight on Dec. 15, 2023 and Jan. 15, 2024.