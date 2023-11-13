(If you don’t see a volume control, right click and select “show all controls.”)

Join moderator Kathryn Hauser of WTNH, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and a panel of leaders in Middletown for the fourth of five regional roundtables calling attention to a crisis affecting young people in Connecticut who are off-track or disconnected from education or employment.

This event, and the others in the series, are based on data from the recently released report commissioned by the Dalio Education.

Hauser will moderate a conversation between Emily Pallin of RISE, Jackie Santiago Nazario of the COMPASS Youth Collaborative, Leonard Jahad of the CT Violence Intervention Program, LaTasha Williams of Our Piece of the Pie, Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of CBIA, Middletown Mayor Benjamin Florsheim, Middletown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos, and others.

“CCM was compelled to convene these roundtables based on the findings of this crucial report. It provides valuable insight into this crisis, and offers a foundation for our roundtable panelists to build on,” said Joe DeLong, CCM Executive Director and CEO.

“This is an issue that is affecting towns big and small. I’ve said that the nearly 120,000 children at risk or disconnected should be a wake-up call for the State. The partnerships and ideas that will be fostered through these roundtables will help us focus on the issue at hand, and deliver on the promise of getting these young people back on track.”