(If you don’t see a volume control, right click and select “show all controls.”)
RELATED
Panelists: Young People Need More Support, And Earlier, But The Public Still Needs To Get Behind It
Education officials and nonprofit service providers said the state legislature,… Keep reading
Live Panel-Torrington | CT’s Unspoken Crisis: At-Risk And Disconnected
Join moderator Christine Stuart of CTNewsJunkie, the Connecticut Conference of… Keep reading
Dalio Education Report Highlights Connecticut’s ‘Invisible’ Youth Crisis, Prompts Calls for Awareness, Action
The premise of a Dalio Education report that found that…
OP-ED | Dalio Report Should Spark a Bipartisan Conversation
Opinion columnist Terry Cowgill dives into the trove of data… Keep reading
Live Panel-Wethersfield | CT’s Unspoken Crisis: At-Risk And Disconnected
Join moderator Keisha Grant of NBC Connecticut, the Connecticut Conference… Keep reading
Panelists Cite Housing, Poverty, Transportation Among Drivers of Youth Disconnection
Public officials and nonprofit service providers are not all surprised…
Join moderator Kathryn Hauser of WTNH, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and a panel of leaders in Middletown for the fourth of five regional roundtables calling attention to a crisis affecting young people in Connecticut who are off-track or disconnected from education or employment.
This event, and the others in the series, are based on data from the recently released report commissioned by the Dalio Education.
Hauser will moderate a conversation between Emily Pallin of RISE, Jackie Santiago Nazario of the COMPASS Youth Collaborative, Leonard Jahad of the CT Violence Intervention Program, LaTasha Williams of Our Piece of the Pie, Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of CBIA, Middletown Mayor Benjamin Florsheim, Middletown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos, and others.
“CCM was compelled to convene these roundtables based on the findings of this crucial report. It provides valuable insight into this crisis, and offers a foundation for our roundtable panelists to build on,” said Joe DeLong, CCM Executive Director and CEO.
“This is an issue that is affecting towns big and small. I’ve said that the nearly 120,000 children at risk or disconnected should be a wake-up call for the State. The partnerships and ideas that will be fostered through these roundtables will help us focus on the issue at hand, and deliver on the promise of getting these young people back on track.”