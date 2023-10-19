(Hit the play arrow and then right click on the video to “Show All Controls” to switch on the volume)

Join Hearst Connecticut’s Dan Haar, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and a panel of leaders in Norwalk for the first of five regional roundtables calling attention to a crisis affecting young people in Connecticut who are off-track or disconnected from education or employment.

RELATED 19% of Connecticut’s Youth At-Risk or Disconnected, New Study Reveals Dalio Education teamed up with Boston Consulting Group to study Connecticut’s youth population and it found 19% of the state’s youth, ages 14-26, faced circumstances over the past few years that either put them at risk or entirely disconnected them from vital systems like education and employment. … Keep reading

This event, and the others in the series, are based on data from the recently released report commissioned by the Dalio Education.

Haar will moderate a conversation between Emily Pallin of the Connecticut RISE Network, Novelette Peterkin of the Carver Center of Norwalk, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, Mendi Blue Paca of the Fairfield County Community Foundation, Marc Donald of RYASAP, and Mike Duggan of Domus Kids.