Gov. Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

The state of Connecticut plans to send a total of $15 million in federal funding to 72 school districts in order to hire and retain mental health specialists over the next three school years, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Thursday.

The competitive grants ranged from around $25,000 to $120,000 in the 2024 and 2025 school years and between $17,500 and $84,000 in school year 2026.

“Every child deserves essential support for behavioral health services, and through the release of these grants we are able to assist more school districts in hiring mental health workers,” Lamont said in a press release. “Making these resources available in schools is a way we can easily and directly connect children and teens with the support they require.”

The awards are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and represent the second of three rounds of grants intended to boost the number of mental health support workers in Connecticut schools, according to the release.

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said the awards prioritized the well-being of students.

“This funding will enable schools to hire dedicated school mental health professionals, ensuring students have the vital support they need,” Russell-Tucker said. “With this investment we are building a safer, nurturing environment where students can excel academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Together, let’s forge a stronger, healthier future.”

Of the 72 districts, nine will receive the maximum $324,000 over the three covered school years. They include local districts in Ansonia, East Lyme, Ellington, Granby, Newington, and Simsbury, as well as Area Cooperative Educational Services in North Haven, Jumoke Academy in Hartford, and Regional School District 06 in Litchfield.