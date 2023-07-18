Rioters clash with police as they try to force entry into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock

A Wolcott man has been taken into custody on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges relating to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Richard Markey, 38, was arrested in Wolcott and arraigned Monday in Connecticut. He was charged with multiple counts including assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, and violent conduct in a Capitol building.

The arrest was announced Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, in collaboration with the FBI’s Washington and New Haven Field Offices.

Court documents say that at approximately 2:41 p.m., rioters overran positions held by United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers at the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol building. The officers were forced to fall back to the tunnel leading to the lower west terrace exterior door to prevent further intrusion.

Courtesy of the complaint against Richard Markey

From around 2:42 p.m., surveillance footage reportedly shows a host of rioters attempting to overcome the police line formed in the tunnel using weapons and physical force. Amid this chaos, Markey is seen emerging from the mob, climbing over other rioters, and brandishing what appears to be a police baton.

Footage shows Markey assaulting the police line, striking officers in the face and head with the baton. Even after losing the baton, Markey allegedly continued his assault using his fists. The footage further depicts Markey forcibly removing a wooden pole from an MPD officer, and using it to strike at the police line with such force that the pole eventually snapped. The complaint goes on to state that at approximately 3:56 p.m., Markey pointed at one of the officers and yelled: “Oath breaker. Oath breaker. You’re not doing your fucking job. Listen! I fought for this fucking country.”

Markey is seen leaving the scene shortly after.

In the 30 months since the events of January 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. At least eight, including Markey, are from Connecticut.

Markey’s employer, who was not identified in the complaint, told investigators that Markey requested time off on that day. Another witness, according to the complaint, said that upon returning from his vacation Markey told them he had visited the U.S. Capitol to protest on Jan. 6, 2021.

The investigation remains ongoing. The U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut have all been credited for providing valuable assistance in the investigation. As the investigation continues, the Justice Department reminds the public that anyone who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol will be held accountable.