Lowell P. Weicker Jr. Credit: ctnewsjunkie file photo

Connecticut’s last Republican U.S. Senator and former Gov. Lowell P. Weicker, who is known for implementing Connecticut’s income tax, died Wednesday at 92.

Known for his independence, Weicker was a towering six-foot-six figure who left an indelible mark on both Connecticut and national politics.

As a Republican senator, Weicker often broke ranks with his party, particularly on social issues, establishing a reputation for principled independence. His tenure in the Senate was marked by his crucial role in the Watergate hearings, during which he was a vocal critic of President Richard Nixon.

Then in his second year as governor he forced, by sheer will, the state’s income tax into existence. His family said in a statement that as governor he “created long-term fiscal stability for a state in financial crisis.”

The issue, which is still controversial, drew 40,000 people to the state Capitol in 1991 for what is still the largest protest ever recorded on the grounds.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who has been friends with the Weicker for years, said “He truly cared about implementing policies that improve Connecticut for the better, and I admire his independent way of leading. Lowell never ducked a tough battle, absolutely convinced that he was right, and he usually was. He was always bigger than life, and he always will be.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz described Weicker as ” lionhearted.”

“As a legislator he and Senator Ted Kennedy joined forces to end apartheid in South Africa. During his years in the Senate, he championed the rights of children and people with disabilities authoring the Americans With Disabilities Act; secured the first federal funding for research on HIV/AIDS; promoted funding for biomedical research, and sought expanded research on the world’s oceans.”

While his public persona was big and brash, his family says “At home, he was the center of our universe never failing in his love and enthusiasm for family. “Pop”, as he is affectionately known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was greatly loved and will be missed.”

Weicker is survived by his wife Claudia, and three sons from his first marriage, Scott, Brian and Gray, two from his second, Sonny and Tre, and two stepsons, Andrew and Mason.