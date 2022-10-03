U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th (FILE/CTNewsJunkie)

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes will host Vice President Kamala Harris during an election season stop in New Britain on Wednesday to highlight efforts by the Biden administration to protect abortion rights.

The afternoon forum, a roundtable discussion featuring Harris and Hayes as well as Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson, will be held at Central Connecticut State University’s Torp Theatre.

The moderated discussion on reproductive rights will be an official rather than campaign event for Hayes, who is seeking reelection to represent the state’s 5th Congressional for a third term in office. She is running against former Republican state Sen. George Logan.

In a press release, Hayes said it was an honor to host the vice president, a former U.S. senator from California.

“I have worked closely with Vice President Harris during her time in the Senate on various legislative issues, and she continues to be a strong partner in the Administration,” Hayes said. “The upcoming visit will highlight federal action being taken to defend access to reproductive care. During a time when the rights of women are being threatened, having the full support of the Biden-Harris Administration is critical in paving a way forward where every woman has the freedom to make her own healthcare decisions.”

Logan’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the vice president’s coming visit. Last week, the Logan campaign responded with a cease and desist order to a new campaign ad by a U.S. House Majority PAC supporting Hayes.

The ad characterizes Logan as planning to help national Republicans pass a ban on abortions despite his insistence he supports abortion rights. In a statement, Paul Amarone, Logan’s campaign manager, said Connecticut voters were tired of divisive politics.

“Once again, Jahana Hayes and Democrats have resorted to the same blatantly false attack ads to try to paint George Logan as someone he is not,” Paul Amarone, Logan’s campaign manager, said. “Whether it’s disparaging George based on his race, or lying about his record on women’s rights, Hayes and Democrats will stop at nothing to remain in power.”