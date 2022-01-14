Traffic enforcement fell off a cliff over the past year, but the head of the state police union and lawmakers disagree on what’s happening and what to do to fix it.

“You’re complaining that activity is down and fatalities are up, that’s what happens when activity is down,” Andrew Matthews, a retired police sergeant and head of the Connecticut State Police Union, says.

Matthews says traffic enforcement is down because morale is down.

“Troopers morale is at an all-time low because of the lack of the feeling they’re supported. They’re worried about civilian complaints, internal affairs investigations, discipline, the inspector general’s office,” Matthews says.

