The cost of daycare for a family with two children can exceed a mortgage payment and many parents can’t keep up with the cost.

Now, officials want the federal government to step in.

It’s part of the Build Back Better bill. The bill, which is stuck in negotiations in Congress, would guarantee parents would not spend more than seven percent of their income on child care and it would help increase pay for child care workers.

“We’ll never get our economy going again unless we make sure there’s quality daycare, childcare,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

