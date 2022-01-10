If you’ve been sick with COVID-19 and missed work you may be able to get paid for some of those days. But the guidance is tricky and not every employer offers paid time off for certain employees.

“You can use paid family and medical leave if you have a serious health condition of your own or if you are a caregiver for someone who has a serious health condition,” said Andrea Barton Reeves, head of the new Connecticut Paid Leave Authority.

Barton Reeves says it’s possible if you were hospitalized with COVID that you could receive paid sick leave.

Barton Reeves says they’ve fielded hundreds of calls on the topic.

